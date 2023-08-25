Ferrari appears to be putting a test mule for the successor to the SF90 through its paces.

A test mule is an early-stage prototype that uses a makeshift body, typically borrowed from an existing vehicle, to hide new mechanicals. Here, Ferrari is using a modified SF90 for the body of its test mule.

While it may look like a standard SF90 with camouflage gear, clearly visible is a new design for the side intakes. There's also a revised duct in the front hood and dummy exhaust tips (the real tips can be seen behind these).

According to our photographer, the rear fenders have been modified not only to fit the new side intakes but also house revised suspension geometry, specifically new mounting for the rear dampers.

Modern Ferrari's typically have a five-year shelf life, with a hardcore variant, known internally as Versione Speciale, Italian for “Special Version,” launching for the final year. The SF90 arrived in standard SF90 Stradale guise in 2019 and spawned the hardcore SF90 XX this year. The timing suggests the successor model will bow toward the end of 2024 or possibly early the following year.

The platform will likely be a revised version of the design found in the SF90. The mid-engine platform made its debut in the SF90 and also underpins the smaller 296. It's a multi-material design that includes carbon fiber and various alloys in addition to the usual aluminum to help get weight down.

The yellow warning stickers on the test mule confirm a hybrid powertrain is being developed, likely a revised version of the V-8 plug-in hybrid setup found in the SF90. The setup consists of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8, an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a trio of electric motors (two front and one rear). It delivers a combined 986 hp in the SF90 Stradale and 1,016 hp in the XX version.

Before we see any SF90 successor, Ferrari is expected to launch an SF90-based customer race car. Prototypes for this model are also out testing.