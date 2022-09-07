A prototype for what appears to be a hardcore version of the Ferrari SF90 Stradale was spotted recently at the Nürburgring.

While we know a hardcore SF90 Stradale “Versione Speciale” model is in the works, the latest tester isn't for that car.

The Versione Speciale, like the previous 488 Pista and 812 Competizione Versione Speciale cars, will be a road-going model, whereas this latest SF90 Stradale variant is thought to be either a track car or a dedicated racer.

There's no missing the GT3 race car-style rear wing. However, the biggest giveaway is the “@FerrariRaces” banner on the windshield. It signifies the Ferrari Races Twitter page, the official social media outlet for Ferrari's division responsible for GT racing and the Corse Clienti client driving program.

2020 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo race car

There's a good chance we're looking at a new SF90 Stradale-based race car for the Ferrari Challenge one-make race series that forms part of the Corse Clienti program. The series in 2022 still uses a race car based on the discontinued 488 GTB, and while Ferrari has unveiled a new 296 GT3 to replace the 488 GT3 in GT competition, it is yet to unveil a 296 GTB-based race car to replace the 488 Challenge Evo race car used in the Ferrari Challenge series.

Differences between the prototype and the SF90 Stradale include the new front fascia with extended splitter, a new vented hood, and a revised rear deck to which the rear wing is attached.

We can also see the electrified vehicle warning sticker required for testing purposes, which points to the car running a hybrid powertrain. The stock SF90 Stradale runs a plug-in hybrid setup that consists of a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8, 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and trio of electric motors (two front and one rear). The setup is similar to what you find in the Acura NSX, Porsche 918 Spyder, and recently revealed Mercedes-Benz AMG One, and is good for a combined 986 hp.

We'll update the story as soon as more is known.