Cadillac has the electric Escalade IQ going on sale this summer as a 2025 model, but the current gas-powered model isn't going anywhere.

On the contrary, it will be given similar styling and technology to its electric counterpart as part of a mid-cycle refresh that should also be introduced for the 2025 model year.

A prototype has just been spotted, and it's completely devoid of camouflage gear. The prototype is for the fire-breathing Escalade-V grade, but most of the changes seen here should also apply to the regular Escalade.

Clearly visible is the new front-end design which adopts slit-like lights at the leading edge of the hood. Below this in a vertical arrangement is the main headlight cluster. The front fascia also sports new black plastic surfaces in a similar pattern to what's found on the Escalade IQ. The prototype was seen riding on 24-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone all-season tires measuring 285 millimeters across. That's up 10 mm on the current Escalade-V's tires.

A much more substantial update looks to be taking place in the cabin. The gas-powered Escalade will receive the same high-tech treatment found in the Escalade IQ. This means digital screens spanning the width of the dash to serve as the gauge cluster, infotainment screen, and a front passenger screen. These will be joined by one more screen sitting in the center stack for the climate controls and other vehicle settings. Like in other General Motors vehicles, the system will be fully powered by Google, meaning no support for Apple CarPlay.

It isn't clear what Cadillac has planned for the powertrains. Escalade buyers currently have two options to choose from in the regular SUV: a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 or a 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6. Both powertrains offer adequate performance, though neither is what you'd call exciting. For excitement, the Escalade-V brings a 682-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8.

A 10-speed automatic is standard across the range, and regular grades come with rear-wheel drive as standard, though the Escalade-V gets an available four-wheel-drive system as standard.

Given the lack of camouflage gear, the debut is likely close. The current Escalade-V is priced from about $150,000, but with all of the updates that are coming, an increase in pricing isn't out of the question.