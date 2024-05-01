German tuner Alpina is readying an update for its B3 based on the BMW 3-Series, and a prototype has been spotted.

The prototype is for the B3 Touring wagon, and out shots come just weeks after a prototype for the B3 sedan was spotted.

The update will be the second for the current generation of Alpina's B3. The previous update was made for the 2023 model year, and coincided with an update to the regular 3-Series, also for 2023.

BMW is rumored to be planning a second update for the 3-Series to extend the car's life until a successor, still with gas engines, is launched around 2027. Prototypes for the 3-Series' second update haven't been spotted, but the Alpina prototypes add some credibility to the rumors. Camouflage gear points to revised fascias at both ends, and not much else.

2023 BMW Alpina B3

The current B3 packs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 borrowed from the M3, with Alpina's version delivering 488 hp. This will likely be unchanged with the update. Alpina also offers a diesel option in some markets, in a separate model labeled the D3 S. In both cases an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.

The updated 3-Series is expected to debut later this year as a 2025 model. The updated B3 should trail it by a few months. The focus of the 3-Series' update is expected to be on the interior, which is rumored to be getting better materials and possibly some tweaks to the interface. Those changes should also feature in the Alpina.

The B3 isn't sold in the U.S. It isn't clear whether that will change with the updated version. Stay tuned.