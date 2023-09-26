Cadillac has a fully electric Escalade IQ going on sale next year as a 2025 model, but the current gas-powered model isn't going anywhere.

As our latest spy shots reveal, Cadillac is preparing an update for the gas-powered Escalade to more closely align it with its electric counterpart. The update should also be introduced for the 2025 model year, meaning a reveal late this year or early next is likely.

The current generation of the full-size body-on-frame luxury SUV arrived for the 2021 model year and received an Escalade-V performance option for 2023. The latest prototype is for the Escalade-V, in the Escalade's stretched ESV body style.

The camouflage gear points to only minor tweaks on the outside. Look for new designs for the lights at both ends, plus a new front fascia, and a revised grille. Like with the Escalade IQ, the headlights on the gas-powered Escalade will now feature a vertical design flanking the grille.

2025 Cadillac Escalade facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf 2025 Cadillac Escalade facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A much more substantial update is planned for the interior. Judging by the camouflage gear, the gas-powered Escalade will receive the same or similar high-tech treatment found in the Escalade IQ. This means screens spanning the width of the dash, to serve as the instrument cluster, infotainment screen, and a front passenger screen. These will be joined by one more screen sitting in the center stack for the climate control and other vehicle settings. Like in other General Motors vehicles, the system will be fully powered by Google, meaning no support for Apple CarPlay.

It isn't clear what's happening in the powertrain department. Buyers have two options to choose from at present in the standard Escalade: a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 or a 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6. Both powertrains offer adequate performance, though neither is what you'd call exciting. For excitement, there's the Escalade-V with a 682-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. At the top of the performance ladder is the Escalade IQ with 750 hp from its dual-motor powertrain.

The latest Escalade has been winning over buyers with its unmatched presence, sharp styling, and an interior that’s taken great leaps forward over the previous generation when it comes to refinement but more so technology, and it appears the latest update will only continue that trend.