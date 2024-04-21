Aston Martin is making major changes to its DBX for the 2025 model year.

Due to start deliveries during the second quarter of the year, the 2025 DBX is available to order and is being offered exclusively in range-topping DBX707 guise, meaning the SUV will come standard with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 tuned to deliver 697 hp (707 hp in metric figures, hence the name).

The move is part of Aston Martin's strategy to focus on both ultra-luxury and ultra-performance vehicles. The DBX707, which arrived for 2023 model year, also accounted for more than 70% of DBX sales since the launch.

Additional updates for 2025 include a revamped dashboard that matches the more premium design introduced with the new DB12 and Vantage sports cars, both of which also arrive for 2025. Key among the changes are the newly designed screens for the digital gauge cluster (12.3 inches) and infotainment system (10.3 inches), plus the new center console controls that do away with the former touchpad and scroller wheel borrowed from the Mercedes-Benz parts bin.

The infotainment system is Aston Martin's in-house system that was first introduced in the DB12. It has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and full online connectivity supported by the Aston Martin app. Multiple USB-C connections and Aston Martin's own 14-speaker sound system are also fitted as standard. A 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system is available.

Other changes to the cabin include a new steering wheel design, plus new designs for the air vents and door handles. Aston Martin said there are also new trim options.

For the exterior, Aston Martin has added its latest side mirrors where the whole mirror and outer cap swivel as one piece when being adjusted. The design enables a bigger mirror to be used without any increase in the width of the vehicle. The new mirrors also feature improved cameras that form part of the surround-view camera system, Aston Martin said. Buyers also have more color and wheel choices to choose from.

Although there's been no increase in engine performance, Aston Martin said it tweaked the settings for the SUV's electronic dampers and air springs to further improve handling at the limit. The standard wheels measure 22 inches across but 23-inch wheels can be fitted. Carbon-ceramic brakes come standard.

The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and powers all four wheels. Performance claims include a 0-60 mph time of 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph.

The DBX707 may not be the only grade for the SUV for long. Aston Martin plans to roll out several plug-in hybrid models in the years ahead and the DBX is a likely fit to receive the technology. Aston Martin's only confirmed plug-in hybrid is the Valhalla supercar launching later this year. The automaker's first EV is due to arrive in 2026.