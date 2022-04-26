Porsche is cooking up one of its wildest track cars to date.

The German performance marque last summer revealed the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 based on the previous 991-generation 911's GT2 RS variant, and now a prototype has been spotted outside the Nürburgring racetrack.

The reveal last year celebrated the 25th anniversary of German motorsports and engineering company Manthey-Racing, which has been a close partner of Porsche since 2013 and is helping with the development of the car.

The price tag is set at 525,000 euros (approximately $562,170) and just 30 examples are destined to be built, meaning finding one for sale will be next to impossible.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

The car is closely related to Porsche's modern 935 launched in 2018, with the widened chassis, electronic control systems, and steering gear all borrowed from the previous track special. The body work is unique, though, with many of the elements inspired by various racing 911s.

Key elements include a centrally mounted front radiator which necessitated a revised front fascia. There's also a closed underbody and new carbon-fiber front hood with a NACA duct located in the same place as the Porsche badge. There's also no missing the huge rear wing with side plates and swan-neck support brackets.

No change has been made to the powertrain which in this case is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 delivering 690 hp, all of which is channeled to the rear wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Deliveries of the GT2 RS Clubsport 25 start later this year. Fans of Porsche track cars on a more limited budget can look forward to the new 911 GT3 RS based on the current 992-generation 911. It's also out testing and is expected to debut later this year. Porsche also has a modern 911 Sport Classic coming soon.