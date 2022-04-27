Nissan is cooking up a mild update for its Altima, which we'll likely see introduced for the 2023 model year.

A prototype recently spotted in the wild shows only minor tweaks to the exterior, specifically a new grille and front fascia. The changes give the sedan a slightly sportier appearance.

Bigger changes are happening inside, where the center stack will receive a larger infotainment screen and a more modern design for some of the controls.

We don't expect any powertrain changes with this update. The Altima is currently available with the choice of a 188-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 or a 248-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The sole transmission is a CVT, but buyers can choose between front- or all-wheel drive.

Annual Altima sales in the U.S. were higher than 250,000 units as recently as 2017, though last year the figure came in at just over 100,000 units. The Altima was last redesigned for 2019 and this update isn't likely to change the sales trend given the ongoing consumer shift toward SUVs and pickup trucks.