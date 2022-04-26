The comeback of niche British sports car marque TVR has been talked about for years, but things kicked into high gear when businessman Les Edgar and his team unveiled a modern Griffith in 2017.

Things appeared to be moving along nicely, with orders flowing in and the government of Wales providing a small investment to help support the conversion of a former building materials plant in Ebbw Vale into the new home of TVR production.

However, a number of setbacks has led to delays. In an update provided on Tuesday, TVR said the Griffith is now due to start production in 2024, which is five years later than originally planned. The delay means the company will be able to provide buyers with the choice of the original V-8 engine or a new electric setup.

TVR is committed to an electric future and will even get involved in sponsorship for the Formula E World Championship starting this year. The company plans to have a presence at upcoming Formula E races in Monaco and London.

According to Edgar, who serves as chairman of TVR, the company will launch two new electric vehicles shortly after the Griffith V-8 and electric sports cars start production. The electric Griffith is described as a limited edition, meaning numbers will be likely be small.

The Griffith promises to retain what made the TVR brand so appealing in the past—low weight, loads of power, and minimal driver nannies. It will also rely on Gordon Murray's iStream construction, where cars are constructed using minimal, pre-assembled parts. The V-8 planned for the car is a Cosworth-tuned version of the 5.0-liter V-8 found in the Ford Mustang GT, delivering in the vicinity of 500 hp.

The update comes following's TVR's annoucement last November of a deal with a lithium producer by the name of Ensorcia Metals, to help generate funding as well as collaborate on EV technology.