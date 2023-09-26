BMW is working on a mid-cycle update for its 4-Series range and a prototype for the i4 electric hatchback variant has been spotted.

The current 4-Series arrived as a coupe for the 2021 model year and added the i4 option for 2022. We should see the updated range introduced next year as 2025 models, including the i4.

The latest prototype was spotted near a BMW test center in Germany, and judging by its camouflage gear it will bring refreshed front and rear ends along with new designs for the internals of the lights.

What hasn't changed is the massive and controversial kidney grille which on the i4 is fully sealed to aid aerodynamic efficiency.

2025 BMW i4 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

BMW's test drivers ensured the dashboard remained covered and out of view from our spy photographer when the car was parked, suggesting there will be some tweaks inside as well.

The latest version of the BMW iDrive infotainment system, which BMW will be rolling out from November, should also be featured. It makes it easier to select popular functions by arranging them on a single level for quick and easy access.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrains. Given the i4 only arrived for 2022, updates are unlikely. In the U.S., the i4 is currently offered in eDrive35, eDrive40, and M50 grades.

2025 BMW i4 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The eDrive35 comes with a single motor at the rear rated at 218 hp, plus a 70.2-kwh battery that the EPA rates at up to 256 miles. The eDrive40 comes with a single motor at the rear rated at 335 hp, and the M50 comes with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup rated at 536 hp. In both cases there's an 83.9-kwh battery that delivers an EPA rating of up to 301 miles for the eDrive40 and 271 miles for the M50.

Production of the i4 is handled at a plant in Munich, Germany.

Other members of the 4-Series out testing in updated form include the 4-Series coupe, 4-Series convertible, 4-Series Gran Coupe, and M4 coupe. There are rumors a hardcore M4 CS may also be launched as part of the update.