BMW is working on a mid-cycle update for the current-generation 4-Series range and a prototype for the Gran Coupe hatchback has been spotted.

The current 4-Series arrived as a coupe for the 2021 model year and added the Gran Coupe body style for 2022. We should see the entire updated range introduced next year as 2025 models.

The latest prototype was spotted on the streets surrounding the Nürburgring, and judging by its camouflage gear it will bring refreshed front and rear ends along with a revised interior design and possibly some new interior technology.

Partially visible are new designs for the light signatures of the head and taillights, and the design of the intakes also bring subtle tweaks. What hasn't changed is the massive and controversial kidney grille.

2025 BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

BMW's test drivers ensured the dashboard remained covered and out of view from our spy photographer when the car was parked. Look for the separate screens of the instrument cluster and infotainment system to be merged into a single panel with the update, which BMW already uses in the electric i4 variant.

The latest version of the BMW iDrive infotainment system, which launches in November, should also be featured. It makes it easier to select popular functions by arranging them on a single level for easy access.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrains. Base grades should continue with a 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivering about 255 hp. More powerful M440i models should retain a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and mild-hybrid system rated at about 382 hp. The mild-hybrid system consists of an integrated starter motor and generator that recovers energy while braking. For the i4, single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive should continue to be offered, likely with the same 281- and 469-hp outputs offered in the current i4.

A BMW M executive has already confirmed the upcoming death of the dual-clutch automatic and manual transmissions within the lineup, including M-specific models. The current 4-Series, including the M4, is only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and that isn't going to change with the upcoming update.