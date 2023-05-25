Aston Martin this week revealed the new DB12 as the successor to its DB11 grand tourer, and now a prototype for the car's convertible body style, a Volante in Aston Martin-speak, has been spotted.

Aston Martin hasn't pulled any surprises with the design. The roof is an automated folding soft-top that's likely the same design used on the DB11 Volante.

That means it will likely feature eight layers lined with acoustic and insulation materials to keep noise and the weather out, and require just 16 seconds to raise or lower.

Sticking with the old roof wouldn't be a surprise as the DB12 represents a heavy update of the DB11 rather than a true redesign, but the changes are significant enough to warrant the new name.

2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Under the hood will be the same Mercedes-Benz AMG-sourced V-8 found in the DB12, a turbocharged 4.0-liter unit good for 671 hp. It will be mated to a rear-mounted 8-speed automatic, with drive going to the rear wheels via an electronic limited-slip differential.

Aston Martin hasn't ruled out the return of a V-12 engine, though it may be reserved for a more extreme DB12 or possibly a separate model line positioned like the former DBS.

Aston Martin DB12

There are also rumors of hybrid technology being added to the DB12 line at some point.

Inside the cabin, look for the same high-tech dash as the coupe, meaning digital screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and plenty of physical controls for frequently used functions. The infotainment system is Aston Martin's own design and offers full support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as over-the-air updates.

Aston Martin DB12

Look for the DB12 Volante to debut late this year or early next.

It's not the only new Aston Martin in the works. The automaker is also preparing a new Vantage sports car for launch later this year, and it should also offer a convertible option.