Cadillac only on Monday confirmed plans for an electric Escalade, and now a prototype has been spotted.

To be called an Escalade IQ, in keeping with Cadillac's EV naming strategy where model names end with the letters “iq,” the zero-emission full-size SUV is already at a late stage of development as it's due for a debut later this year.

Sales likely won't start until 2024, meaning we should see the Escalade IQ arrive as a 2025 model.

The spy shots suggest the Escalade IQ will feature a distinct design to the current gas-powered Escalade. The proportions point to a sleeker shape, with a roof that tapers back more than on the gas model, and the front end looking longer and lower. The headlight and grille combination will likely also be closer to what's found on Cadillac's two existing EVs, the Lyriq SUV and Celestiq flagship hatchback.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Some Celestiq-inspired design elements are visible in the shots. These include the wheel pattern, which on the Escalade IQ is a 24-inch design with an eight-lug pattern. The Celestiq features a 23-inch wheel with a six-lug pattern. The eight-lug pattern features on the biggest EVs based on General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology set, including the GMC Hummer EV and upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV. This is necessary to support the heavy weight of a battery which in some configurations measures up to 200 kwh in capacity. The tire size is also a match across these EVs, in this case a 275/50 set.

With 200 kwh, the Silverado EV in Work Truck guise has achieved a 450-mile EPA-rated range estimate. The Hummer EV SUV, which is also Ultium-based, has a smaller 170-kwh battery and is rated at 314 miles of range. The Escalade IQ should be in the same vicinity.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A shot of the interior reveals another likely link with the Celestiq. There appears to be the same dash-wide digital display that in the Celestiq measures 55 inches in width. The display is made of two screens and features active elements that can darken part of the screen (referred to as digital blinds) to help prevent driver distraction.

Don't be surprised if the Escalade IQ also features the upgraded version of GM's Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature, dubbed Ultra Cruise. The upgraded system debuts in the Celestiq, and according to GM will handle 95% of the country's roads.

Teaser for Cadillac Escalade IQ debuting in 2023

Cadillac is known to be working on at least two more EVs beyond the Escalade IQ. These are a compact crossover, and a mid-size SUV with third-row seats, both of which will be in production before 2024 is out. A long-wheelbase Escalade IQL is also thought to be in the works.

Although Cadillac has plans to become a fully electric brand by the end of the decade, it will keep the current gas-powered Escalade on sale for the time being. An update to the gas-powered model is coming and will likely coincide with the arrival of the Escalade IQ.