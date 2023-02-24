Cadillac will launch three electric vehicles this year to join the existing Lyriq and Celestiq, and a prototype for one of them has just been spotted.

The prototype is for a mid-size three-row SUV that will likely end up replacing the gas-powered XT6. Cadillac has previously described the vehicle as a “globally sized” offering with an emphasis on space and cargo capability.

The vehicle is heavily camouflaged but design cues borrowed from the Lyriq can clearly be seen, like the lines of the front fascia, the vertical layout of the headlights, and the beak-like visor running along the leading edge of the hood.

The rear is different, though. Because of the need to fit a third row, the roof stays relatively flat, as opposed to sloping down toward the rear like on the Lyriq. From some angles, the vehicle almost looks like a Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

2024 Cadillac 3-row electric SUV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The interior design should also be similar to what we find in the Lyriq. This means a clean, uncluttered dash with a large curved screen integrating a digital instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Part of the screen is visible in some of the shots.

Underpinning the vehicle should be parent company General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology set. Powertrain options should be similar to what's offered in the Lyriq, meaning a battery of around 100 kwh in capacity and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. With all-wheel drive, peak output could hover around 500 hp.

2024 Cadillac 3-row electric SUV spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another of the three EVs due this year will be a compact crossover, a prototype for which was spotted last summer. The third and final will likely be the Escalade-like model mentioned in a roadmap for Cadillac's future supplied by the automaker in 2020.

All three are due to enter production in 2024. The Celestiq flagship will enter production late this year.