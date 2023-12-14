Cadillac on Thursday provided a first look at an electric midsize SUV with third-row seats to be introduced for the 2026 model year.

Called the Vistiq, it's Cadillac's “globally sized” three-row SUV and has previously been described by the brand as having an emphasis on space and cargo capability.

It will slot between the two-row Lyriq and upcoming Escalade IQ, which is due for the 2025 model year and will also boast a third row. However, at 224.3 inches long, the electric Escalade will likely be too big for most markets. Cadillac hasn't provided dimensions for the Vistiq, but something closer to 200 inches is likely. The gas-powered XT6, which sits in the same space as the Vistiq, measures 198.5 inches long.

Cadillac is slowly expanding into more international markets, with Australia and some European countries already confirmed alongside Cadillac's existing presence in China. According to Cadillac Vice President John Roth, the brand's EVs will cover “most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years."

2026 Cadillac Vistiq

In addition to the Vistiq and Escalade IQ, Cadillac has also shown an electric compact crossover dubbed the Optiq. It's due for the 2025 model year. The recently launched Celestiq flagship hatchback arrived for the 2024 model year.

Common to all of Cadillac's EVs is General Motors' Ultium battery and technology set. In the case of the Vistiq, powertrain options should be similar to what's offered in the Lyriq. This means a battery of around 100 kwh in capacity and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. With all-wheel drive, peak output could hover around 500 hp.

The Vistiq's interior hasn't been shown yet, but once again the Lyriq likely provides some clues. Look for a clean, uncluttered dash with a large curved screen integrating a digital instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

Cadillac will reveal more details on the Vistiq, including pricing information, next year, the brand said.