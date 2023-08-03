BMW is working on a redesign for the X2 compact crossover, and this time around there will be an electric iX2 variant.

Prototypes for the gas-powered X2 have been spotted for over a year but we now have our first look at a test vehicle for the electric iX2.

BMW confirmed plans for the iX2 in March and the prototype in this fresh spy video, with its lack of engine noise, confirms engineers are testing the electric version of the upcoming second-generation X2 here.

News of the iX2 isn't a huge surprise as the redesigned X2 is closely related to the redesigned X1 that was launched for 2023 and includes its own iX1 electric option. The vehicles use BMW Group's FAAR platform designed for compact cars and crossovers, and is capable of supporting gas, plug-in hybrid, and electric powertrains.

Expect the iX2 to match the specifications of the iX1, meaning a 64.7-kwh battery and a dual-motor powertrain rated at 308 hp. It's possible there will also be single-motor setup at some point.

BMW estimates a range of 250 miles for the iX1, and buyers of the iX2 can expect something similar.

BMW hasn't confirmed plans to sell either the iX1 or iX2 in the U.S.

The redesigned X2 is due to be revealed later this year, likely as a 2024 model though an arrival for the 2025 model year is also possible. The iX2 will debut alongside the gas-powered model.