Cadillac over the past year has shown three new electric vehicles to join the existing Lyriq mid-size SUV and Celestiq flagship hatchback, and a prototype for one of them has been spotted.

The prototype is for a three-row SUV to be called the Vistiq, which Cadillac has confirmed as a 2026 model year arrival.

Cadillac provided a first look at the Vistiq on Thursday, but the spy shots give a better sense of what the vehicle will look like out on the road. They also provide a glimpse at the yet-to-be-revealed interior.

The design blends elements from the Lyriq, and the Escalade IQ due next year as a 2025 model. The interior design should also be similar to those vehicles. This means a clean, uncluttered dash with a large curved screen integrating a digital instrument cluster and infotainment hub. Part of the screen is visible in some of the shots.

2026 Cadillac Vistiq 2026 Cadillac Vistiq

Underpinning the Vistiq will be General Motors' Ultium platform and battery technology set, and powertrain options should be similar to what's offered in the Lyriq, which also uses Ultium technology. This means a battery of around 100 kwh in capacity and the choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. With all-wheel drive, peak output should hover around 500 hp.

In addition to the mid-size Vistiq and full-size Escalade IQ, Cadillac has also shown an electric compact crossover dubbed the Optiq. The Optiq was initially confirmed to arrive as a 2024 model, but Cadillac on Thursday said it will arrive as a 2025 model.

While the Celestiq and Escalade IQ are suited primarily for the U.S. market, the Lyriq and the upcoming Optiq and Vistiq will spearhead Cadillac's plan to expand its international presence.