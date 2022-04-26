Cadillac is preparing a mild update for the Escalade, judging by a camouflaged prototype spotted in the wild.

The current generation of the full-size, body-on-frame luxury SUV arrived for the 2021 model year and will receive a new Escalade-V performance option for 2023. The Escalade-V's exterior has been shown and a full reveal is slated for May 11.

We expect this updated Escalade to arrive for the 2024 model year, meaning a reveal late this year or early next is likely. The prototype suggests only minor tweaks, like a new grille pattern and a revised front fascia closer to the design of the Escalade-V. It's possible the regular Escalade's Sport grade will receive some tweaks to mimic the Escalade-V with this update.

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

It isn't clear what's happening in the powertrain department. Buyers have two options to choose from at present: a 420-hp 6.2-liter V-8 or a 277-hp 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6. Both powertrains offer adequate performance, though neither is what you'd call exciting. For excitement, there is expected to be a supercharged V-8 in the upcoming Escalade-V. The 668-hp unit from Cadillac's CT5-V Blackwing is a good bet.

The latest Escalade has been winning over buyers with its unmatched presence, sharp styling, and an interior that’s taken great leaps forward over the previous generation when it comes to refinement but more so technology, so it's not surprising to see Cadillac keeping things subtle with this update.

That doesn't mean Cadillac doesn't have major plans for the Escalade. There will also be an electric version built on General Motors' new Ultium platform arriving sometime before the end of 2025, possibly as the Escalade IQ. The Ultium platform, which debuted in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, may deliver a maximum range approaching 400 miles in the Escalade.