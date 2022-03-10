Porsche is out testing Panamera prototypes, and according to Autocar the prototypes are for a redesigned model and not just an update.

The current Panamera, the second generation of the nameplate, arrived for the 2017 model year and was given an update for 2021. Considering that the original Panamera stuck around for about seven years, the second-generation Panamera should be replaced with a redesigned 2024 model.

According to Autocar, the redesigned Panamera will stick with the MSB platform that debuted in the second-generation Panamera and also underpins Bentley's Continental and Flying Spur models, and also boast an updated range of powertrains. While more power is a given, the updates to the powertrains will reportedly focus on reduced emissions across the board, as well as a combination of increased range and reduced charging times for plug-in hybrid powertrains.

There will be changes to the styling, though this will be subtle, as is normally the case for Porsches. In particular, the headlights are expected to take on a squarer shape, a change that will also feature on an updated Cayenne due out soon. A new interior design is also planned.

Don't look for an electric Panamera just yet. That role is currently filled by the Taycan which is only a few inches shorter than the Panamera. Eventually though most Porsches will be electric. The automaker estimates that more than 80% of its sales will be EVs by 2030, with the remainder made up of the 911—which will be Porsche's last holdout for the internal-combustion engine.