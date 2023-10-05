BMW's current 4-Series range will undergo its mid-cycle update next year, and as part of the update the high-performance M4 variant will spawn a CS grade.

News of the M4 CS was confirmed by BMW M chief Franciscus van Meel in September, and now the first prototypes have been spotted at the Nürburgring and on some of the German racetrack's surrounding roads.

The M4 CS will help bridge the gap between the current M4 Competition and bonkers M4 CSL, and will most likely be a limited-edition offering, just like the M3 CS that arrived earlier this year, as well as the previous-generation M4 CS from last decade.

Expect the mechanicals of the latest M4 CS to also be a match with the M3 CS, meaning 543 hp from the familiar 3.0-liter turbo-6, as well as unique tuning of the chassis and a series of weight-saving mods. Completing the drivetrain should be an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The M4 CSL also has 543 hp, though it also benefits from further weight-saving mods and unique chassis and aerodynamic features.

The standard M4 makes 473 hp and the M4 Competition makes do with 503 hp at present.

Look for the updated 4-Series range, including this M4 CS, to debut in the first half of 2024. The new models should arrive as 2025 models in the U.S. BMW hasn't outlined what changes it has planned for the updated 4-Series range, but the various prototypes suggest there will be mild styling tweaks. There will likely also be updated technology inside and possibly more power or improved efficiency for the powertrains, including potentially for the various M4 grades.

Additional M cars out testing include an updated M3, a new M3 CS Touring wagon, and a new M5 sedan and M5 Touring wagon. They are all due next year as well.