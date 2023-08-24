BMW has been spotted with a prototype for an updated M3 sedan.

It's expected to debut next year as a 2025 model, with its arrival to coincide with that of an updated M4 coupe that's also out testing.

The current M3 arrived for the 2021 model year, in base and Competition grades. It spawned an M3 Touring wagon body style for 2023 (though not in the U.S.), and a hardcore M3 CS for 2024.

The prototype for the updated M3 is at an early stage of development. The only visible change are new headlights that the updated M3 should share with an updated 4-Series range that's being developed.

2025 BMW M3 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

More advanced prototypes will possibly feature revised fascia designs and possibly new wheel patterns. One element that's likely to remain is the controversial grille with its tall kidney grilles that dominate the front end.

It isn't clear what updates BMW plans for the mechanicals, if any. The current M3 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbo-6 that delivers 473 hp in the base M3, 503 hp in the M3 Competition, and 543 hp in the M3 CS. While the base M3 is down on power, it's the only grade offered with a 6-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. The rest get an 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.

A BMW M executive confirmed the manual transmission will die, but we expect it to continue with this update and die off when a redesigned M3 arrives later this decade.

Before the arrival of the updated M3, BMW is expected to launch an M3 CS Touring. Once again the hot wagon will likely be off limits for the U.S.