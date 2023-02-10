Genesis is gearing up to join the array of automakers offering SUVs with coupe-like styling.

A prototype for a coupe-like version of the Genesis GV80 mid-size SUV has been spotted. The slope in the roof toward the rear means the SUV, which might be called a GV80 Coupe, won't offer a third row, which is also the case for existing options in the segment like the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

The rear section is heavily camouflaged but the design might be similar to what we see on the smaller GV70 crossover, whose roofline is much more curved than what you typically find on an SUV or crossover. There may also be influences from recent coupe concepts from Genesis, like the Genesis X Speedium concept revealed last April.

Powertrains will likely be shared with the regular GV80. The SUV is currently offered with the choice of a 2.5-liter turbo-4 with 300 hp and 311 lb-ft torque or a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with 375 hp and 391 lb-ft. It's possible only the V-6 will be offered in the coupe-like SUV.

2023 Genesis GV80

We should see the debut take place next year alongside an expected updated version of the regular GV80. Both SUVs should arrive as 2025 models. The regular GV80 first arrived for the 2021 model year.

There are also rumors of Genesis launching an electric flagship SUV. The vehicle is rumored to arrive later this year, possibly with the name Electrified GV90.

Genesis dealers were also recently told to expect a production version of the Genesis X Convertible concept from last November.