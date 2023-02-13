Porsche engineers have been spotted testing prototypes for an updated version of the Cayenne Coupe.

The Cayenne Coupe, as the name suggests, is a coupe-like version of the Cayenne designed to tackle high-end versions of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, as well as the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and recently revealed Ferrari Purosangue.

It first arrived on the market in 2019 as a 2020 model, and a range-topping Cayenne Turbo GT variant was added to the lineup for 2022.

This updated Cayenne Coupe is slated to arrive in the spring, likely as a 2024 model. It will coincide with the arrival of an updated version of the regular Cayenne, prototypes for which are also out testing.

The Cayenne Coupe prototype shows the new face Porsche plans for the entire Cayenne range. The key change is a squarer design for the headlights which also benefit from Porsche's latest matrix LED technology. There's also a new front fascia with larger air intakes and pair of horizontal elements for the integrated daytime running lights.

The dash of the test vehicle was fully camouflaged, which points to likely changes for the interior. We expect a digital instrument cluster like the one in the Taycan EV, which itself is about to be updated.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

It isn't clear what Porsche has planned for the powertrains. Typically, the automaker dials up the horsepower on most grades with its updates. The lineup currently starts with the base Cayenne Coupe powered by a 335-hp turbo V-6 and tops out with the Turbo S E-Hybrid, which pairs a twin-turbo V-8 with an electric motor for a combined 670 hp.

The hardcore Turbo GT variant packs a twin-turbo V-8 that delivers 631 hp on its own.