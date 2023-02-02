The Porsche Taycan is about to come in for an update, as evidenced by camouflaged prototypes spotted in the wild.

The fully electric Taycan first arrived as a sedan for the 2020 model year and spawned the Cross Turismo soft-roader and Sport Turismo wagon body styles for 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The complete updated range should arrive for the 2024 model year, meaning a market launch later this year is likely, though the launch may be pushed into early 2024.

The prototypes reveal subtle changes at both ends. There appears to be revised fascias front and rear, as well as new wheel patterns. We also know that the updated Taycan will feature new internals for the matrix LED headlights, with four individual LED elements. Porsche showed the new headlight last month and confirmed it will deliver a more precise light pattern as well as double the brightness of the current version.

Porsche high-resolution matrix LED headlight debuting in the Taycan

It isn't clear if any powertrain changes are planned but a new battery chemistry could potentially lead to increased range or power discharge capability, or both. Porsche will also likely have some software tweaks, as the automaker has added minor software updates each successive year since the Taycan's launch.

Performance in the Taycan currently tops out with the Turbo S grade whose output registers at 616 hp (750 hp temporarily), or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of around 162 mph.

Depending on the grade, Taycan buyers also have two battery options: 79.2 and 93.4 kwh.

Rumors have it that we might see a new range-topping option and prototypes that appear to be just such a model have been spotted, a potential Taycan Turbo GT grade with closer to 1,000 hp, or enough performance to outshine the Tesla Model S Plaid on the drag strip. The current Turbo S already dethroned the Tesla as the fastest production EV around the 'Ring last summer by registering a 7:33.35 lap time. That's over two seconds quicker than the Tesla's time.