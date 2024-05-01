Opel has revived the Frontera nameplate for a compact crossover that will replace the Crossland when it starts sales later this year in markets where the German brand operates.

Opel last sold a rebadged Isuzu as the Frontera in the 1990s, but the modern Frontera is a unique design, albeit one based on underpinnings shared with several other models from the Stellantis fold.

Those underpinnings are a low-cost version of Stellantis' CMP platform. The CMP platform supports mild-hybrid and electric powertrains, and is designed for subcompact and compact cars. Versions of the platform are found in Opel's Mokka and Corsa subcompacts, as well as the Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, and Alfa Romeo Junior siblings.

The low-cost platform is known as the Smart Car Platform, and was developed in collaboration with Tata Consulting. To help curb costs, around 90% of the platform's components are sourced from low-cost countries, Reuters reported last fall.

2024 Opel Frontera

The Frontera will be offered with the choice of mild-hybrid or electric powertrains. Opel is saving full details until closer to the market launch, but looking at other CMP-based vehicles, the mild-hybrid powertrain will likely use a 1.2-liter turbocharged inline-3 and deliver around 99 hp, while the electric option will likely pack a 54-kwh battery and a single motor at the front axle rated at 156 hp. A 44-kwh battery may be offered as standard.

Opel already offers the Mokka in the subcompact crossover segment, and it too offers an electric option. However, the Frontera is boxier, roomier alternative. With the rear seats folded, it delivers up to 56 cubic feet of storage. At the front of the cabin, the dash sports a simple design with a pair of 10-inch digital screens forming the gauge cluster and touchscreen-based infotainment. A wireless phone charger and multiple USB ports are included.

Opel will also start sales of a redesigned Grandland compact crossover later this year. The new Grandland is based on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform.