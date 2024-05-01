The 2024 model year was the last for the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat, at least in the Ram 1500 TRX.

The 2025 1500 RHO has arrived to fill in for the TRX. The new truck is essentially the TRX with its Hellcat V-8 replaced by Stellantis' Hurricane 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6.

But with only 540 hp, the RHO's power rating is well down on the 702 hp of the TRX. That's because the RHO isn't the true successor of the TRX. Ram has another three-letter truck coming, and this one will be a high-horsepower flagship.

Ram teased the truck in a video starring actor Glen Powell, which was released last week as part of the launch for the RHO. At 58 seconds into the clip, a pair of dirt bikes are shown, one clearly displaying the number 540, and the other left without a number.

According to Jeff Summers, Ram's head of advertising, this was actually a hidden Easter egg. The 540 is a reference to the RHO's power rating. The bike without a number represents a sort of placeholder for what Summers refers to as Ram's next “High HP vehicle with three letters.”

Summers didn't say what's coming, but former Ram CEO Mike Koval, Jr. in a 2022 interview said the TRX name isn't going away with the Hellcat. He also said in a 2023 interview that Ram's future electric trucks will have their own TRX-like variants.

One possibility for a future TRX, or whatever name Ram uses for its next range-topping performance truck, is a more powerful version of the Hurricane. During the 2022 SEMA show, fellow Stellantis brand Dodge said it plans to offer versions of the Hurricane engine in crate form with outputs ranging up to the mid-1,000-hp level. While these are being developed for competition use, a tamer, emissions-compliant version with closer to 700 hp may potentially end up in a production truck.