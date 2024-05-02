Ferrari is just hours away from revealing its successor to the 812 Superfast. The new super GT is expected to debut with stunning looks, a new platform, a new V-12 engine, and possibly some form of electrification.

Red Bull's first hypercar, the RB17, is just months out from its debut. The track-only car designed by Adrian Newey will pack a V-10 engine, and just 50 examples are planned, all of which are no doubt already claimed.

Toyota has been spotted testing what's thought to be a prototype for a GRMN Supra. GRMN is the designation for range-topping road cars from Toyota's Gazoo Racing motorsports department, and for the Supra it may mean a new engine spitting out close to 500 hp.

