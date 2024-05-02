Ferrari has been evaluating prototypes for the successor to the 812 Superfast on public roads for months, and the automaker took to social media on Thursday to confirm the debut will happen later in the day, at 8 p.m. EST to be specific.

Ferrari also posted a teaser video featuring founder Enzo Ferrari recounting a story of when celebrated Austrian conductor Herbert von Karajan said to him that his V-12 engines deliver a “symphony” that no orchestra could ever match.

The video ends with a blurred out car driving off into the distance with its engine wailing away.

Considering the time of the reveal will be the middle of the night in Maranello, it's possible the 812 successor will debut on the sidelines of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix where preparations for this weekend's race are already underway. Ferrari has some events planned in the U.S. to mark the 70th anniversary of the start of its operations here, and the reveal of the new V-12 GT would be a great way to celebrate.

Not much is known about the car but camouflaged prototypes point to an evolutionary shape. The car will likely ride on Ferrari's newest platform for front-midship cars. The platform, which was first announced in 2018, supports multiple wheelbase lengths, engine types, and seating configurations. It can also be equipped with all-wheel-drive and hybrid technologies.

The engine destined for the 812 successor is likely the newly developed 6.5-liter V-12 that debuted last year in the Purosangue. The engine delivers 715 hp in the SUV but will likely offer more in the 812 successor. The engine in the 812 Superfast, also a 6.5-liter V-12, was rated at 789 hp. It was dialed up to 819 hp for the hardcore 812 Competizione variant.

V-12 fans can also look forward to the successor to the Aston Martin DBS this year, likely with the Vanquish name attached. Aston Martin only on Wednesday announced a newly developed V-12 for the car, rated at 824 hp.