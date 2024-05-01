Aston Martin's DBS will be redesigned later this year, with the newcomer expected to revive the vaunted Vanquish nameplate.

Prototypes have been spotted testing hard at the Nürburgring, and Aston Martin on Wednesday confirmed the car will pack a newly developed twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.

Confirmed numbers include a peak output of 823 hp and 737 lb-ft of torque. This should deliver a significant boost in performance over the DBS which packs 715 hp in standard guise and 759 hp in the DBS Ultimate runout special.

The new engine is derived from Aston Martin's own 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 that debuted in the DB11 and also powers the DBS. Targets for the engine included improvements in power and efficiency, as well as overall refinement. Aston Martin said owners can also expect improved throttle response and higher revs.

Key upgrades include strengthening of the cylinder block and conrods, redesigned cylinder heads with reprofiled camshafts, plus new intake and exhaust ports. Repositioned spark plugs, new fuel injectors with higher flow rates, and new turbochargers with reduced lag also make the cut.

Overseeing the development was Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin's chief technical officer and a man who knows his way around V-12 engines. Fedeli is a Ferrari veteran who was chief engineer in Maranello when the LaFerrari and F12 Berlinetta were developed.

While Aston Martin is working on its first electric vehicle for launch in 2026, the automaker remains committed to the V-12. In a statement, Fedeli said the DBS successor's engine is only the “dawn of a dazzling new V-12 era” for Aston.

Roberto Fedeli

Like Aston Martin's new DB12 and Vantage sports cars, the DBS successor will be more of a heavy update of the current car rather than a true redesign. However, prototypes point to markedly different exterior styling, and the interior should also feature a much-improved design with the latest technology, similar to what Aston Martin introduced in the DB12 and Vantage.

The DBS successor will serve as the flagship of Aston Martin's front-engine lineup. However, the automaker this year will also launch the mid-engine Valhalla that will sit atop the lineup and also usher in plug-in hybrid technology at the brand. The Valhalla will use an AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 as its internal-combustion component.