Aston Martin has been spotted testing its successor to the DBS for the first time.

Unlike the DB12 and new Vantage, both of which feature designs clearly evolved from their respective predecessor models, the DBS successor, which is rumored to revive the Vanquish nameplate, appears to be a substantially new design.

At the front, there's an even wider intake than what's found on the DBS, a model that originally debuted in 2018 as the DBS Superleggera. The headlights appear to follow a similar theme to the lights used on the DB12 and new Vantage, and a conventional hood appears to replace the DBS's large carbon-fiber piece, which also serves as the front fenders.

The new car looks longer than the DBS, and its C-pillars feature a more classic design as opposed to the floating roof-style design of the DBS. The rear looks like it's much chunkier, with some influences possibly coming from last year's stunning Valour coupe.

2025 Aston Martin DBS successor spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Under the hood should be a more powerful version of the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V-12 used in the DBS. The engine delivered 759 hp in the DBS Ultimate final edition, and could spit out closer to 800 hp in the DBS successor. The sole transmission should be a rear-mounted 8-speed automatic, and drive should go to the rear wheels only.

There's no clear shot of the interior, but a completely redesigned dash with a more advanced infotainment system similar to what we saw in the DB12 and new Vantage is likely planned. The design in the DBS relies on outdated technology borrowed from Mercedes-Benz.

A debut is expected in the second half of the year. That means the car will likely arrive as a 2025 model in the U.S.

The DBS successor will serve as the flagship of Aston Martin's front-engine lineup. However, the automaker this year will also launch the mid-engine Valhalla that will sit at the top of the lineup and also usher in plug-in hybrid technology at the brand.