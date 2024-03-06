The next salvo in Audi's EV onslaught will come in the form of the Q6 E-Tron compact crossover, which the automaker has confirmed for a debut on March 18.

The vehicle is a sibling to the electric Porsche Macan which debuted in late January, with both models riding on Volkswagen Group's newly developed PPE platform designed for volume EVs from the premium brands.

Audi has been quiet on specifications for the Q6 E-Tron but we know the Macan will come with a standard 100-kwh battery (95-kwh usable) and an electric motor driving each axle. Also standard will be an 800-volt electrical system that facilitates charging at rates of up to 270 kw. The most powerful grade at launch will be the Macan Turbo with 630 hp on tap.

The Macan is confirmed to be arriving in the U.S. as a 2024 model, though it isn't clear whether the Audi will also arrive as a 2024 model or possibly a 2025. Both a regular crossover as shown here as well as a more coupe-like variant are planned. The latter will carry the Sportback designation, just like the larger Q8 Sportback E-Tron.

Audi Q6 E-Tron Audi Q6 E-Tron Audi Q6 E-Tron

Audi provided a preview of the Q6 E-Tron's interior design last fall. For the dash, a curved panel will be angled toward the driver and integrate an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.5-inch infotainment screen with touch capability. A head-up display with augmented reality will also feature, likely as an available option.

The infotainment system will be a new Android-based design developed by Cariad, VW Group's software division. It will feature its own app store.

Cariad has also developed a feature for the Q6 E-Tron that will let owners change the light signatures of the daytime running lights for both the headlights and taillights.

Production of the Q6 E-Tron will be handled at Audi's plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, which is being prepared for production of PPE-based vehicles, as well as batteries.