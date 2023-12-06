Audi has been spotted testing an electric crossover to slot between the Q5 and Q7. It will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and there will be both regular and coupe-like Sportback body styles, as well as potential performance variants like an SQ6 E-Tron or even an RS Q6 E-Tron.

The Q6 E-Tron is a twin with the electric Porsche Macan currently in development, with both vehicles designed around Volkswagen Group's new PPE platform for premium EVs. Due to delays, the vehicles are expected to go on sale only in early 2024, likely as 2025 models in the U.S. The Q6 E-Tron was originally due in 2022 and the Macan EV in 2023.

The Q6 E-Tron will be the first to debut. Its reveal is expected to take place around the end of the year. The Macan EV will follow early in the new year.

The latest prototypes for the Q6 E-Tron have shed most of the camouflage gear seen on earlier test vehicles. The Q6 E-Tron looks similar to the recently launched Q4 E-Tron, just on a larger scale. However, one new element on the Q6 E-Tron, which is also new to the Audi brand, is a split headlight design. The daytime running lights and indicators sit up top and the main projector is below. Owners will be able to change the light signatures of the daytime running lights, as well as elements of the taillights.

Audi provided a preview of the Q6 E-Tron's interior design in September. For the dash, a curved panel will be angled toward the driver and integrate an 11.9-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.5-inch infotainment screen with touch capability.

The infotainment system will be a new Android-based design developed by Cariad, VW Group's software division, and will feature its own app store. A head-up display with augmented reality will also feature, likely as an available option.

The Q6 E-Tron looks to be slightly bigger than the Q5, just as the Q4 E-Tron is slightly bigger than the Q3. This means the vehicle will likely have a five-seat configuration only.

Audi Q6 E-Tron

No powertrain specs have been revealed, but we know the PPE platform will have an 800-volt electrical system and range capabilities of 300 miles or more. For the Macan EV, we know the platform will feature a 98-kwh battery pack and an electric motor driving each axle. At least one Macan EV grade will deliver a combined output of more than 603 hp, something we might also see in the aforementioned SQ6 E-Tron or RS Q6 E-Tron.

Production of the Q6 E-Tron will be handled at Audi's plant in Ingolstadt, Germany, which is being prepared for production of PPE-based vehicles, as well as batteries.

The vehicle's arrival is part of Audi's ambitious model rollout programs that will see the automaker introduce 20 new or updated vehicles by the end of 2025, with more than half to be electric. Beyond 2026, Audi plans to exclusively launch EVs.