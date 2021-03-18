Acura redesigned its TLX for 2021 and while the car offers plenty of poke in standard guise, it's the sporty Type S variant that you really want.

Yes, Acura has revived its Type S performance badge with the 2021 TLX, and you'll be able to check it out in person shortly as the first examples are due at dealerships in late May. Pricing information will be confirmed closer to the market launch but Acura said to expect a starting figure in the low $50,000 bracket.

2021 Acura TLX Type S

That isn't a bad deal as the regular TLX starts at $38,525 for front-wheel-drive models and at $40,525 for all-wheel-drive models. The TLX Type S will come standard with all-wheel drive, as well as a sport-tuned version of the 10-speed automatic normally found in the TLX.

What it will also pack is a newly developed 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 coupled with sport-tuned suspension and powerful Brembo brakes. Peak output of 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque will ensure that the TLX Type S is the quickest Type S to date.

2021 Acura TLX body structure

The output might not seem high next to some of the German performance sedans, but the TLX Type S is shaping up to be a great handler thanks to its new underpinnings. For instance, more than 50% of the construction is high-strength steel for improved body rigidity, while ultra-high-strength steel rings the doors to make the structure even stiffer. This results in a chassis that's torsionally stiffer by 50% compared to the chassis in the last TLX, and 100% stiffer at the corners where the suspension meets the chassis. Acura also ditched the previous TLX's MacPherson struts up front in favor of double wishbones this time around, held in place by front shock tower bars and aluminum tower mounts.

Exclusive to the TLX Type S is a Sport+ driving mode, Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers up front, and 20-inch wheels. Buyers will be able to opt for 20-inch light alloys and Pirelli P Zero tires.

2021 Acura TLX Type S

The TLX Type S also comes standard with many of the luxury goodies that are normally available on the TLX. The list includes 16-way sport seats with Ultrasuede trim, a 17-speaker premium audio system, and the TLX's Advance Package.

All TLX production is handled at Acura's plant in Marysville, Ohio.

2021 Acura TLX Type S

Acura plans to add a Type S badge to every model in its lineup, with the MDX next in line. The TLX Type S as the first of the new generation is fitting as a TL, a predecessor to the TLX, was the last Acura to wear the badge. That was 13 years ago.

