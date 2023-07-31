Audi will equip its upcoming Q6 E-Tron with lights whose signature or pattern changes depending on the situation or wishes of the owner, the automaker announced on Monday.

The electric compact crossover, which has been plagued by software development issues that have held its launch back by more than a year, will feature Audi's second-generation OLEDs for the head and taillights, a technology the automaker said will enable the lights to act as intelligent displays that can communicate information to onlookers.

An example is what Audi refers to as a communication light that will feature in the taillights of the Q6 E-Tron. It will be able to warn other road users of accidents or breakdowns using cloud-based traffic information and the display of specific light signatures. It's similar to a system Audi already launched in the headlights of the A8 flagship sedan in 2022.

Audi said the communication light could also be used to notify other road users for emergency assist, an imminent rear-end collision, emergency or roadside assistance calls, and more. Another application could be to warn approaching vehicles or cyclists that a door is about to be opened.

Audi Q6 E-Tron prototype

Another situation is using a specific light signature for when the Q6 E-Tron's automated park assist feature when it's in operation.

Audi said Q6 E-Tron owners will also be able to change the light signatures for the daytime running lights for both the head and taillights. This will be an available feature that owners will be able to install on demand via the infotainment system or Audi app. There will be multiple patterns to choose from, including some that feature an additional coming or leaving home sequence.

The lighting functions are controlled by a software module developed jointly by Audi and Volkswagen Group's Cariad software development division.

The Q6 E-Tron is being developed alongside a related electric Porsche Macan. The Q6 E-Tron is set to debut later this year while the electric Macan will arrive in early 2024. Both models will use VW Group's PPE platform for high-volume premium electric vehicles.