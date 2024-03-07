Rivian is looking to go mainstream with a lower cost model that will square off with everything from the Tesla Model Y to the Chevrolet Blazer EV.

On Thursday, the Rivian R2 debuted two years ahead of when it will arrive. When the R2S enters production in Normal, Illinois, it will cost $45,000 and have up to 330 miles of range.

The Rivian R2 looks like the automaker put the large three-row R1S SUV in a shrink ray. With a wheelbase of 115.6 inches and an overall length of 185.6 inches, the R2 rides on a 5.5-inch shorter wheelbase and is 15.2 inches shorter overall than its R1S sibling. This makes the R2's wheelbase 1.8 inches longer than that of the Tesla Model Y, but the R2 is 1.4 inches shorter overall than the Tesla.

At 66.9 inches tall, the R2S is 10.4 inches shorter than the R1S. The R2 skips the larger SUV's split-tailgate design, but features front-hinged pop-out rear windows and, like the Toyota 4Runner, a roll-down tailgate window.

Rivian R2S

The Rivian R2 is a five-seat two-row SUV and will not offer a small third-row seat like the Model Y, but both the first and second row of seats fold completely flat. Rivian has carved out a large frunk that can carry the SUV's bike mounting system when not in use. That bike mounting system snaps into a rear accessory port without tools, according to Rivian. Expect a vast array of accessories to arrive alongside the R2 in 2026.

The R2 will ride on a Rivian skateboard chassis and feature a battery pack made of 4695-style cells and one, two, or three electric motors. Rivian said the R2 will accelerate from 0-60 mph in less as 3.0 seconds.

Rivian R2

The R2 won't be capable of venturing quite as far into the wilderness as the larger R2. Max ground clearance checks in at up to 9.8 inches, which allows for a 25-degree approach angle and a 27-degree departure angle with the available 32-inch all-terrain tires.

Inside, the Rivian R2 features a digital gauge cluster, a large touchscreen, and sustainable materials including birch wood trim and recycled ocean plastics.

Every R2 will be capable of charging at Tesla Supercharging stations thanks to a standard NACS charge port. Rivian said the R2S will also be capable of high-speed charging via CCS, likely via an adapter. A design change from the R1, which locates the charging port on the driver-side front corner, puts the charging port on the rear passenger-side fender for the R2.