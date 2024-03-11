A redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class went on sale last year and will soon spawn its first tuned variant developed by AMG.

Revealed on Monday as the 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Hybrid, AMG's first take on the latest E-Class generation is a plug-in hybrid that packs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 and an electric motor integrated with the transmission for V-8-like performance.

The combined output is normally 577 hp, but initiating launch control will temporarily boost output to 604 hp, matching the output of AMG's former E 63, which was powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8.

Performance estimates include a 0-60 mph time of 3.7 seconds with launch control (normally 3.9 seconds) and a top speed governed at 174 mph. The electric motor delivers a maximum 161 hp on its own, and can carry the E 53 Hybrid to speeds of up to 87 mph, according to AMG.

2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Hybrid

The E 53 Hybrid's powertrain is a new development at AMG. It will also make its way next year into a GLE 53 Hybrid, albeit with a slightly tamer 536 hp output.

The GLE 53 Hybrid will have a bigger battery, though. It will feature a 31.2-kwh battery, while the E 53 Hybrid has a slightly smaller 28.6-kwh battery. The battery keeps 21.2 kwh for everyday driving, where it helps to reduce fuel consumption. The remaining capacity is kept for an electric boost during high-performance driving and is kept topped up thanks to brake energy recovery. A range estimate on electric power alone wasn't given.

Beyond the powertrain, the E 53 Hybrid benefits from extra rigidity compared to the standard E-Class, plus a wider track, high-performance brakes, and a sport-tuned suspension with steel springs and adaptive dampers. All-wheel drive and rear-wheel steering are also standard.

Many of these features' characteristics, along with those of the powertrain, can be adjusted using the E 53 Hybrid's drive mode selector, which comes with Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ modes for normal conditions, plus a Slippery mode when roads are wet or frozen. An Individual mode also allows the driver to save their preferences.

For extra performance, AMG offers a Dynamic Plus package that adds larger brakes at the front complete with calipers painted in red. The electronically controlled locking rear differential has also been tweaked to deliver better traction out of the corners, while dynamic engine mounts also form part of the package.

Interested buyers can look forward to the E 53 Hybrid reaching showrooms later this year. In other markets, an E 53 Hybrid Wagon will also be offered. Pricing information will be released closer to the market launch.