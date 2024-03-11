Mercedes-Benz has just launched a redesigned E-Class and it will soon be followed by its E 53 variant developed by AMG. The latest E 53 sticks with a turbocharged inline-6 engine but pairs this with a powerful electric motor to deliver a combined output that matches the output of the former E 63's V-8.

Porsche's updated Taycan range has spawned a new flagship variant dubbed the Taycan Turbo GT. The car can deliver up to 1,092 hp, which is enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.1 seconds. The car has also set an EV lap record at Laguna Seca, and came painfully close to beating the Rimac Nevera hypercar's EV lap record at the Nürburgring.

Rolls-Royce has been spotted testing a prototype for an updated Ghost. The car is expected to be one of Rolls-Royce's last gas-powered model launches, as the marque is committed to going the full-electric route by the end of the decade.

