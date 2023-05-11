Alfa Romeo has expanded its lineup with a compact crossover called the Tonale. It's a close cousin of the Dodge Hornet, and Alfa Romeo is offering it exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The punchy powertrain provides decent performance, enabling the Tonale to hold its own even on a racetrack.

A redesigned Porsche Panamera is coming soon, and we have fresh spy shots and video of a prototype. This will be the last generation of the big hatchback and wagon to feature internal-combustion engines, as Porsche plans to make all of its models electric apart from the 911.

Maserati will phase out its V-8 engine in 2024, and there are no plans for a replacement. The automaker will continue using its V-6 but even that engine will be phased out by 2030, when Maserati plans to exclusively sell electric vehicles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

