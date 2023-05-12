Volvo's XC40 Recharge and the related C40 Recharge enter the 2024 model year with some updates. They include a new grade with a single motor mounted at the rear axle, and we just tested it. The configuration makes the compact electric crossovers the first Volvos in 25 years to be sold in the U.S. with rear-wheel drive.

Ford is out testing an updated Expedition that looks like it will have an off-road-ready Tremor grade. The prototype sports the same raised suspension and wheel and tire combo as the F-150 Tremor, in addition to a few styling tweaks that will likely be common across the updated Expedition range.

A Dutch coachbuilder by the name of Heritage Customs has announced a convertible conversion for the modern Land Rover Defender 90. The conversion starts at about $90,000 and turns the two-door Defender into the perfect vehicle for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a luxury ride.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

Review: 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge, C40 Recharge rediscover rear-wheel drive

2024 Ford Expedition spy shots

Coachbuilder reveals Land Rover Defender convertible

IIHS: Most small cars fail to protect rear passengers in a crash

Software issues delay Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 electric SUVs

Goodyear greens the carbon black in tires for Tesla Model 3

2024 Range Rover Sport SV spy shots and video

Review: 2023 Chevrolet Colorado

2024 Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo spy shots and video

Ford aims to capture more EV newbies with three-row electric SUV