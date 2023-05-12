The production start dates for the 2024 Volvo EX90 and its 2024 Polestar 3 sibling have been delayed due to software-related issues, Volvo and Polestar said this week in separate statements.

Volvo anticipates its EX90 starting production in the first half of 2024, while Polestar said it was aiming for the first quarter of 2024.

Volvo and Polestar haven't provided an updated timeline for the start of deliveries, but the delayed production schedule means the mid-size electric SUVs likely won't start deliveries until next summer at the earliest.

At its debut last November, the EX90 was promised to start deliveries in early 2024, with production being handled at a plant in China for the Chinese market and at a plant in Charleston, South Carolina, for the rest of the world.

2024 Volvo EX90

The Polestar 3 at its debut last October was promised to start deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023. Production was originally scheduled to start this summer at a plant in China and at the Charleston plant around mid-2024.

Polestar said there is currently no change to the production kickoff of its 2025 Polestar 4 compact electric crossover revealed in April, which is expected to start at a plant in China in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Polestar 4 rides on an existing platform from Polestar parent company Zhejiang Geely, whereas the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 will feature a new platform developed primarily by Volvo.

The Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 aren't the only electric SUVs hit by software-related delays. The Audi Q6 E-Tron and its Porsche Macan EV sibling were originally due on sale in 2023 but now won't arrive until 2024. Both models will also introduce a newly developed platform.