Ford is planning a mid-cycle facelift for its F-150 that we should see introduced for the 2024 model year, and judging by our latest spy shots the pickup truck's Expedition SUV counterpart is also about to go under the knife.

The spy shots show a heavily concealed Expedition prototype with details that suggest Ford is planning a rugged Expedition Tremor grade with this update.

Ford added a Timberline grade to the Expedition lineup for 2022, boasting off-road features like steel skid plates, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain tires, and unique chassis mods including 0.9 inches of extra ground clearance.

However, the prototype shown here is wearing more serious 33-inch General Grabber All-Terrain tires, the same tires used on the F-150 Tremor. The 18-inch wheel design on the prototype is also the same found on the F-150 off-roader.

It isn't clear what other updates are planned but it appears the Expedition is about to receive a revised headlight design.

There are rumors Ford may also add the hybrid powertrain that the F-150 received with its 2021 redesign. The setup pairs a turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 with an electric motor integrated with the standard 10-speed automatic transmission. It's good for 430 hp.

Currently the Expedition is offered solely with a turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 that delivers 380 hp as standard or 400 hp in pricey Platinum grade.

The current Expedition arrived in 2017 as a 2018 model, and was given a previous update for 2022. Like the upcoming updated F-150, we should see the updated Expedition introduced for the 2024 model year. This means a debut could take place before the year is out. Stay tuned.