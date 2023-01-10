Ford's F-150 is about to come in for an update, its first since its 2021 redesign.

Prototypes for the updated model have been spotted ahead of a likely debut later this year. We should see the new truck introduced for the 2024 model year.

Camouflage gear on the prototypes point to new designs for the lights at both ends. A revised grille can also clearly be seen on one of the testers.

Heavy camo at the rear also suggests Ford will finally offer a multi-function tailgate on the F-150 with this update. Some patent drawings filed by Ford a year ago showed a three-part tailgate with a hinged door serving as the center part.

2024 Ford F-150 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The interior will also come in for some tweaks. Our spy shots show a new portrait-style infotainment screen in the center stack, as opposed to the landscape-oriented screen that's offered in 8.0- and 12.0-inch sizes in the current F-150.

It's possible the new screen is the same 15.5-inch portrait-style screen found in the current F-150 Lightning, though it may be a smaller 12.0-inch screen found in some other Fords, as there also appears to be a row of buttons positioned along the top of the screen, which isn't the case for the screen in the Lightning.

It isn't clear what updates, if any, Ford has planned for the F-150's diverse array of powertrains. The 700-hp supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 in the Raptor R was just added for 2023, and the fully electric Lightning, which offers up to 580 hp, was added for 2022.

Other options include twin-turbo 2.7-liter and twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6s, a 3.3-liter V-6, 5.0-liter V-8, and turbodiesel 3.0-liter V-6. A hybrid option pairing the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 with an electric motor integrated with the F-150's standard 10-speed automatic transmission is also present. It generates a combined 430 hp.