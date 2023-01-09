Mercedes-Benz is in the process of updating its range of compacts, and the latest prototype to be spotted is for the EQA compact electric crossover.

The EQA, which isn't offered in the U.S., was only launched in 2021. The hasty update is needed because the older GLA-Class, on which the EQA is based, is due to receive its traditional mid-cycle update shortly.

The updated GLA-Class has also been spotted testing and is expected to debut later this year as a 2024 model. It will become the new entry-level model in Mercedes' U.S. lineup following the demise of the A-Class at the end of 2022, when Mercedes introduced an updated A-Class range overseas.

The updated EQA should debut about the same time as the updated GLA-Class, though it isn't clear whether it will reach the U.S.

There's a chance the EQA will be rebranded an EQA SUV with this update, mimicking the naming practice Mercedes uses for other EQ-badged SUVs, such as the EQE SUV and EQS SUV. The change would also free up the EQA name for an electric compact sedan Mercedes has in the works.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Judging by the prototype, the updated EQA should get revised designs for the grille and internals of the headlights. A new front fascia is also likely, and it looks like the internals of the taillights will also be new.

The interior is expected to receive a revised dash with a new screen running the latest version of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system. The center console is also expected to be tweaked, with the current EQA's scrolling pad likely to be dropped with this update.

It isn't clear whether there will be any changes to the powertrain lineup. Depending on the market, the EQA is offered with 66.5- and 70.5-kwh battery options, and the choice of single-motor front-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive. The most powerful variant has 288 hp.

Eventually, the EQA, along with the rest of the GLA-Class range, will transition to Mercedes' next-generation platform for compact cars. Referred to as the MMA, the platform has been designed to support both hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The first MMA-based model is expected to be the compact sedan mentioned above.

The CLA-Class and GLB-Class will also transition to the MMA platform, though the A-Class and B-Class aren't expected to do the same. Both are expected to be dropped after the current models reach the end of their respective life cycles.