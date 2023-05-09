Audi's A5 family currently consists of coupe, convertible, and hatchback body styles, but a new A5 Avant wagon is expected to join it for the next generation. Avant is the name Audi uses for the wagon body style.

A prototype for the wagon has been spotted again, in sporty S5 Avant guise. Prototypes for the regular A5 Avant have also been spotted.

The S5 Avant will replace the current S4 Avant as part of a shift in Audi's naming strategy. The new strategy, announced in March, will see models with internal-combustion engines feature an odd number in their names, and the names of electric models feature an even number.

Don't look for A5 and S5 sedans to replace the current A4 and S4. Instead, Audi is expected to launch an A4 E-Tron electric sedan to appeal to buyers of the traditional three-box shape.

2025 Audi S5 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: Timo Jann/SB-Medien

Eventually, though, Audi will exclusively offer electric power across its lineup. The automaker has already confirmed it will cease launching new models with internal-combustion engines after 2026.

The latest S5 Avant prototype is wearing minimal camouflage gear, meaning the debut should be close. The shape of the grille and lights can clearly be seen.

Some earlier shots also revealed the interior. A floating screen for the instrument cluster, as well as a new concept for the shift lever are featured. A flat-bottom steering wheel is also featured, which is a signature design for sporty Audis like the S and RS cars.

2025 Audi S5 Avant spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Underpinning the vehicle should be an updated version of parent company Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo platform found in the current A4 and A5 range, meaning longitudinal mounting of engines and standard front-wheel drive.

The current S5 runs a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 good for 349 hp. Expect this engine to carry over in the new generation, perhaps with assistance from a mild-hybrid system.

Look for a reveal of the new A5 Avant and S5 Avant later this year. They should arrive as 2025 models, though it isn't clear whether this particular body style will make it into Audi's U.S. showrooms.