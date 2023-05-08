Volkswagen's new ID.7 electric hatch is set to spawn a wagon body style, as evidenced by a prototype spotted testing in Europe.

The ID.7 hatch is VW's Tesla Model S rival, and is confirmed by the automaker for sale in the U.S. starting in 2024. It will arrive as a 2025 model, and fill the void left by the discontinued Passat sedan.

The ID.7 wagon will likely make its debut in 2024, possibly with the name ID.7 Variant, or ID.7 Touring.

VW hasn't said whether the ID.7 wagon will reach the U.S. but has hinted at the possibility with the unveiling of the ID.Space Vizzion, a 2019 concept that previewed the design of the ID.7 wagon, at a major U.S. auto show. The concept made its debut at the Petersen Automotive Museum before showing up at the 2019 Los Angeles auto show a week later.

Judging by the prototype, VW doesn't plan to pull any surprises with the design of the ID.7 wagon. The prototype is completely devoid of camouflage gear apart from some stickers covering up details like the lights and fascia designs.

Specifications for the ID.7 wagon should be the same or similar to the ID.7 hatch. The car is based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream EVs, and the hatch version features a 116.9-inch wheelbase and 195.3-inch overall length.

The ID.7 hatch was revealed with 77- and 86-kwh battery options, though only the smaller unit is expected to be offered in the U.S. And just the one powertrain configuration has been announced: a 282-hp motor at the rear axle. An all-wheel-drive option adding a second motor at the front axle is planned, though.

The ID.7 is positioned as the flagship of VW's ID family of electric vehicles, and as a result it packs much of the automaker's latest tech. Top-shelf items include an augmented reality head-up display, a climate-control system that can direct air at an occupant or spatially to cover the cabin, automated driver-assist for highways with automatic lane changes, and automated park-assist with a memory function that can remember a parking maneuver and then perform it automatically.