Cadillac has been spotted testing an electric compact crossover.

It's one of five electric vehicles Cadillac will launch as part of General Motors' plan to have 20 EVs on sale in North America in the coming years, and it should be revealed late this year or early next.

The first of Cadillac's five confirmed EVs was the Lyriq mid-size SUV that arrived for the 2023 model year. The Celestiq flagship hatchback has since followed for the 2024 model year. Next up should be this compact crossover for 2025. Further out will be a large mid-size SUV with third-row seats, plus a full-size electric Escalade.

All Cadillac has said about the compact crossover is it will offer attainable luxury, similar to the current XT4.

2025 Cadillac electric compact crossover spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

The prototype appears to be slightly longer than the XT4, though. And we can clearly see its design is very similar to the Lyriq. A comparison of the two suggests the compact crossover will resemble a scaled-down Lyriq, albeit with a slightly more upright tailgate.

The vehicle will ride on GM's Ultium EV platform, designed to fit batteries ranging in size from 50-200 kwh. The platform also underpins the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV, a compact crossover that will likely have much in common with the Cadillac.

With the 2023 Lyriq starting at $62,990, including destination, the compact crossover may be priced in the mid-$40,000 bracket.

To help keep a lid on costs, there's a good chance the compact crossover will be built alongside the Equinox EV, which has been confirmed by GM for production at a plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico. The plant will also build the larger 2024 Chevy Blazer EV and 2024 Honda Prologue.