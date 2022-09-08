Automakers have rolled out a barrage of electric vehicles over the past 24 months but few of these have targeted families on a budget. That changes with the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV which was revealed on Thursday ahead of a market launch in the fall of 2023.

The Equinox EV is a fully electric compact crossover that will be priced from about $30,000, before incentives. That price target is for a base 1LT grade with front-wheel drive and an estimated 250 miles of range. An available battery upgrade will lift range to 300 miles with front-wheel drive and 280 miles with available all-wheel drive.

Front-wheel-drive models will have 210 hp and 242 lb-ft of torque while all-wheel-drive models will have 290 hp and 346 lb-ft. One-pedal driving will also be standard regardless of powertrain.

Further up will be better-equipped 2LT, 3LT, 2RS, and 3RS grades. Chevy said only a limited-edition model in the 2RS grade will be initially available. Timing for the other grades, including the base 1LT, will be announced closer to next year's market launch.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Chevy also hasn't detailed the battery specs but said charging at a DC fast charger at 150 kw will add around 70 miles of range in 10 minutes. And as with other GM EVs, the Equinox EV's battery will come with an 8-year/100,000-mile limited warranty.

The Equinox EV sports an attractive design, with a thin upper light strip up front that looks to be a new staple of Chevy's EVs. Flared fenders up front with wide haunches at the rear give the vehicle an athletic stance, and the blunt rear roofline provides a different look than the typical crossover.

Inside, the Equinox EV will share its technology and design with the Blazer EV, including an available infotainment screen spanning up to 17.7 inches diagonally. GM's fantastic Super Cruise limited hands-free driver-assist system will also be on the options list, together with a full suite of additional electronic driver-assist features, including a head-up display and high-definition surround-view system.

Both the Equinox EV and Blazer EV use GM's Ultium EV platform and battery set. They will also both be built at the same plant in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, where the current gas-powered Equinox and Blazer are built. Those gas-powered models will continue to be sold alongside their new electric counterparts.