The Kia Stinger bowed out after the 2024 model year but a replacement could be coming, complete with an electric powertrain.

The Korean Car Blog has managed to source documents alleged to be new car production schedules prepared by Kia's union.

Included in the document are details of a “large EV sedan” code-named the GT and destined to be called an EV8 in production form.

The documents refer to the EV8 as a replacement for both the Stinger and Kia's K8 sedan sold overseas. They also state the start of production at a plant in Hwaseong, South Korea, is scheduled for 2026. This points to the EV8 potentially arriving as a 2027 model in the U.S.

The alleged production schedules also detail some of the technical details pegged for the EV8, including its performance. The car will allegedly ride on a next-generation Hyundai Motor Group EV platform, likely the IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture) platform the automaker announced in 2022 as the successor to the current E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) platform found in models like Kia's EV6 and EV9.

The documents refer to the EV8's platform as the eM, however. They state the platform will support a 113.2-kwh battery in the EV8, plus a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain delivering a combined 603 hp. The estimated range is stated as up to 500 miles, though likely based on a more lenient test cycle to the one used by the EPA.

Kia in 2022 said it plans to have 14 EVs in its lineup by the end of 2027, including two pickup trucks and some purpose-built vehicles. In addition to the potential EV8, an updated EV6 has been spied testing and is expected to arrive later this year. Kia has also confirmed plans to launch EV3 and EV5 electric crossovers, plus an EV4 hatchback.