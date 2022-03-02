Hyundai Motor Group has just launched its first models based on a dedicated electric-vehicle platform known as the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform), but the Korean auto giant has already announced a next-generation platform that will further standardize key parts across vehicles from the Hyundai, Kia and Genesis brands.

The new platform is known as the IMA (Integrated Modular Architecture), and it's an evolution of the E-GMP design. But unlike the E-GMP, which has different battery systems for each vehicle it supports, the IMA will have a standardized battery. The motors (of which there will be five types) and key chassis components will also be standardized, all helping to improve production efficiencies.

Another key difference to the E-GMP will be increased flexibility. Hyundai brand CEO Jaehoon Chang, who announced the IMA during an investor presentation held on Wednesday, said the platform will suit all segments and will be used for both passenger vehicles and purpose-built vehicles, such as delivery vehicles and shuttles for self-driving taxi services.

Chang said Hyundai will launch 11 new EVs by 2030 and Genesis six of its own by the same date. There was no mention of how many EVs Kia will launch. Chang also said that Hyundai targets sales of 1.87 million EVs annually by the 2030 deadline.

Genesis Electrified GV70

The Hyundai EVs will include three sedans, six SUVs, a light commercial vehicle, and one new type of vehicle for the Hyundai lineup (hopefully a return of a sports car). Two of the EVs we know are coming is the Ioniq 6 sedan due out later this year and the Ioniq 7 SUV due in 2024.

At Genesis, there will be four SUVs and two additional vehicle types. Two of these EVs we know are coming is the Electrified GV70 SUV and Electrified G80 sedan. From 2025, Genesis will only launch EVs.

During his presentation, Chang also mentioned that the redesigned Genesis G90 will offer a self-driving capability at Level 3 on the SAE scale in some markets by the second half of 2022, without providing further detail.

He also said that Hyundai Motor Group's Motional self-driving division will start an automated delivery service with Uber Eats in Santa Monica, California, also in 2022.