Genesis is pushing ahead with the full electrification of its lineup.

Having already revealed an electric version of the G80 and a dedicated electric vehicle dubbed the GV60, Genesis has now added an electric version of its brilliant GV70.

Called the Electrified GV70 (the electric G80 is called an Electrified G80), the electric luxury crossover was revealed late on Thursday at Auto Guangzhou 2021. It's confirmed for U.S. sale but timing hasn't been mentioned. We currently expect it to arrive in 2022 as a 2023 model.

Genesis Electrified GV70

Genesis is also holding back on U.S. specs until closer to the market launch but the company said all-wheel drive will be standard, and that future owners can look forward to 0-60 mph times in 4.5 seconds.

The version destined for China will pack 482 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque and a range of close to 300 miles. That range figure will likely be lower when measured by the EPA, though. To optimize range, there will be a system that seamlessly switches the vehicle between two- and all-wheel drive, depending on the driving conditions.

It isn't clear what platform is used but the Electrified GV70 boasts many of the features of Hyundai Motor Group's E-GMP dedicated EV platform. For instance, the crossover features an 800-volt electrical system and supports charging at up to 350 kilowatts. According to Genesis, the latter will enable a 10-80% charge in less than 20 minutes, though 350-kw chargers aren't yet common.

Genesis Electrified GV70

Another E-GMP feature is bidirectional charging. Here, the Electrified GV70 can deliver 3.6 kw to power appliances or even a home. Owners with solar panels will be able to charge their vehicle during the day and then use that power at night, helping to reduce the power bill.

Other features include a brake energy recovery system that reacts to various inputs such as driving habits, real-time navigation, and road conditions. The system also supports one-pedal driving. There's also a noise cancellation system to help block out road noise, and Genesis also fits the vehicle with a predictive suspension system where the dampers are controlled based on information from the navigation system and a forward-facing camera scanning the road surface.

The gas-powered GV70 has just gone on sale in the U.S. as a 2022 model. It starts at about $42,000 and can be had at present with either a 300-hp 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 or a 375-hp 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6. An 8-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard.

Genesis Electrified GV70

Genesis is committed to zero-emission vehicles and has already announced that starting in 2025, it will only launch vehicles powered by batteries or hydrogen fuel cells. By 2030, the automaker predicts that none of the vehicles in its showrooms will still have an internal-combustion engine.

